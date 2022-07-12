CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of -234.65 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

