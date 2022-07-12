Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $397.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day moving average of $408.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

