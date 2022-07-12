Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

