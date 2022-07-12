CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

