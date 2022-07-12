Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.