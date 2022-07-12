Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,342.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $393,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,024 shares of company stock worth $4,423,566 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Datto by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

