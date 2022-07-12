Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.52. 11,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 73,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter.

