De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Ruth Euling Sells 12,429 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £9,943.20 ($11,825.88).

De La Rue stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.26. De La Rue plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.60 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.82 million and a P/E ratio of 697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

