De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Ruth Euling Sells 12,429 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £9,943.20 ($11,825.88).
De La Rue stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.26. De La Rue plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.60 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.82 million and a P/E ratio of 697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About De La Rue (Get Rating)
Read More
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.