Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Denny’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.