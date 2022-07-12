Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($182.00) to €173.00 ($173.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($160.00) to €164.00 ($164.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($185.00) to €193.00 ($193.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($196.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

