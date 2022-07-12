Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 234 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.11) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($9,854.83).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($41.88) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,841.04).
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03).
DGE opened at GBX 3,567.50 ($42.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £81.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,744.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,638.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,733.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
