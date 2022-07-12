DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Head to Head Review

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 1 0 8 0 2.78 Cardlytics 0 1 3 0 2.75

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $61.30, indicating a potential upside of 58.15%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 227.89%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 9.59 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -121.12 Cardlytics $267.12 million 2.11 -$128.57 million ($2.24) -7.39

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% Cardlytics -25.06% -13.81% -7.83%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

