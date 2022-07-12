Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Docebo by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

