Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.60

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.92. Donegal Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 118,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $531.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,560,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276,783.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.