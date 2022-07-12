Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
DCT stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
