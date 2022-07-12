Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 2.19. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

