Eastern Bank Has $46.04 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

