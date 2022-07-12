easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

EJTTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

