ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECT)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.