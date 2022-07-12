EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $5.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.70 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $47.77 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $58.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

