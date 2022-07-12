Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

