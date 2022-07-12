Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.72 and its 200-day moving average is $287.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

