Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Trading 1% Higher

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $875.25 and last traded at $875.25. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $866.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $892.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,063.51.

Emmi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMLZF)

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

