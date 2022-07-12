Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.61.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$54.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock has a market cap of C$110.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1800003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

