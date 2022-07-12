Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) vs. SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Critical Survey

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and SCVX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $103.90 million 10.75 $14.27 million $0.27 73.15 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 14.23% 8.54% 7.25% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold names to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.