Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 459.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648,661 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.96% of Epizyme worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 2,847.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

EPZM opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

