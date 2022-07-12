Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.