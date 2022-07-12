Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.63.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
