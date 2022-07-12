Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

