EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $22.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Raymond James cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.15. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $73,559. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

