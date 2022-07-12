Exane Derivatives Sells 3,810 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

