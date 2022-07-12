Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Down 2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 7,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 523,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,737 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

