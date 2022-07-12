F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $235.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 12-month low of $147.47 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 60,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

