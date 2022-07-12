FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,535.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

