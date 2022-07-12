FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) Shares Up 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20. 55,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 98,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 126.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 623,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,726 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

