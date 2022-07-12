Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,379. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,041,000 after acquiring an additional 485,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 753,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

