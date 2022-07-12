F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Acquires 119 Shares

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,183.21).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Beatrice Hollond bought 121 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £989.78 ($1,177.19).
Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 828 ($9.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 817.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.15. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 953 ($11.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
