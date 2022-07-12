Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,398 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

