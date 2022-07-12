Financial Analysis: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million 23.83 -$7.54 million ($1.03) -2.31 Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.27 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Femasys and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 4 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Femasys currently has a consensus target price of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 314.39%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 413.10%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Femasys.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Femasys on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

