Financial Analysis: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.48 -$1.75 million ($0.06) -195.33 trivago $427.68 million 1.20 $12.66 million $0.03 47.68

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ooma and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.38%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.83% -0.65% -0.30% trivago 1.72% 3.42% 2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Ooma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

