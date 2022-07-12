Financial Analysis: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) vs. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $47.70 billion 1.48 $3.35 billion $3.68 32.70 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.35 $19.33 million $0.43 13.40

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 4.54% 12.85% 3.15% Trean Insurance Group 9.32% 5.32% 1.53%

Volatility & Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progressive and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 5 7 2 0 1.79 Trean Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $107.23, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Progressive.

Summary

Progressive beats Trean Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

