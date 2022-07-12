Financial Analysis: Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57% Inozyme Pharma N/A -53.41% -48.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Inozyme Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inozyme Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.57%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Inozyme Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.41 $1.68 billion N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.63) -1.94

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Inozyme Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

