Financial Comparison: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 2.20% -0.42% -0.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyndryl and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.80%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.12 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Asure Software $76.06 million 1.45 $3.19 million $0.11 50.00

Asure Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

