Financial Comparison: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.81, meaning that its stock price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -68.64% 19.68% 12.54% CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 5.52 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -5.83 CarGurus $951.37 million 2.83 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -30.74

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marathon Digital and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63 CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.50%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $42.73, suggesting a potential upside of 87.81%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

