Financial Comparison: Root (ROOT) & Its Peers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Root and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Root
|$345.40 million
|-$521.10 million
|-0.52
|Root Competitors
|$13.19 billion
|$2.84 billion
|70.34
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Root and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Root
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2.10
|Root Competitors
|403
|2410
|2428
|90
|2.41
Root currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 415.24%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Root
|-137.46%
|-82.88%
|-33.22%
|Root Competitors
|-2.35%
|2.29%
|0.44%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Root has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Root Company Profile (Get Rating)
Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
