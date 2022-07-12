Financial Contrast: DoorDash (DASH) vs. Its Rivals

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DoorDash to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -26.67% -53.68% -8.32%

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DoorDash and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 735 5463 11592 259 2.63

DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 95.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.05%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -46.61 DoorDash Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 17.84

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

