Financial Review: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) versus Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Walt Disney and Archon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $67.42 billion 2.53 $2.00 billion $1.45 64.58 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 3.46% 6.87% 3.16% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Walt Disney and Archon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 5 18 0 2.78 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $163.56, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Archon.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii; licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; and provides consumer products, which include licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games. Further, it sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Archon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

