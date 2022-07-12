First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Financial Contrast

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 32.23% 16.41% 1.61% First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 2.99 $215.71 million $3.91 9.28 First Capital $39.01 million 2.50 $11.42 million $3.29 8.81

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats First Capital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

