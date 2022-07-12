First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

