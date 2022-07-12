First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $578,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.