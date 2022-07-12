First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 250,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.